Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $421.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

