Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

