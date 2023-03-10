Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.