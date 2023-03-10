Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,295 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

XOM opened at $109.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

