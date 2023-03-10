Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $490.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.29 and its 200 day moving average is $441.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

