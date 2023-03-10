Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

