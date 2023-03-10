Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pipestone Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKBEF. Raymond James cut their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

