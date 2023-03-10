Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $422.65.

HUBS stock opened at $392.93 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

