Piper Sandler Increases Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $23.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SAMG opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $22.68.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
