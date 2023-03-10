Piper Sandler Increases Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target to $23.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $186,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 134.1% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $289,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

