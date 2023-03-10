Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 260,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $235.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

