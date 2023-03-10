PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.72. 174,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 175,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 113,698 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

