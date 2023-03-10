Pier Capital LLC Sells 7,875 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine Stock Down 4.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.