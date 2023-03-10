Pier Capital LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Wingstop worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.