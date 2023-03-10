Pier Capital LLC Raises Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the period. First Merchants accounts for 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Merchants worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

