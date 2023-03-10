Pier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.