Pier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,000. Doximity makes up 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Doximity Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.