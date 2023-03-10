Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORMGet Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,216 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.31% of FormFactor worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.87 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

