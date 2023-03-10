Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,215 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.2 %

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Articles

