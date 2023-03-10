Pier Capital LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Power Integrations worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 79.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.17 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.