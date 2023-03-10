Pier Capital LLC Acquires 16,359 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Exponent comprises approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

