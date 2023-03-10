Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

