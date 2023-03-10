Philip (Phil) Powell Acquires 19,481 Shares of INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Powell bought 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$10,909.36 ($7,321.72).

Philip (Phil) Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 20,000 shares of INOVIQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$11,400.00 ($7,651.01).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 18,518 shares of INOVIQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$9,999.72 ($6,711.22).

INOVIQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

INOVIQ Company Profile

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic and exosome-based products to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases in Australia and the United States. The company offers hTERT test, an immunocytochemistry test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET for capturing and isolating exosomes from liquid biopsy sample.

