Peter James Purchases 100,000 Shares of DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Rating) insider Peter James purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,134.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security worldwide. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution; DroneSim, a critical tool in the simulation, training, and testing of drone detection equipment and processes; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployable in permanent or temporary installations.

