Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.95. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,016 shares changing hands.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.