Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.95. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,016 shares changing hands.
Perma-Pipe International Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.24.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
Featured Stories
