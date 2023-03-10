Perimeter Solutions (PRM) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perimeter Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million $91.76 million 24.21 Perimeter Solutions Competitors $8.34 billion $307.83 million 18.61

Perimeter Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions Competitors 119 893 1458 41 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perimeter Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.48%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 44.87%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 17.58% 0.20% 0.09% Perimeter Solutions Competitors -16.68% 18.58% 6.13%

Risk and Volatility

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions peers beat Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

