Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 135.1% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 193,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 909,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.41. 915,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $370.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,777,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,340,703. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

