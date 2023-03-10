Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389,860. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

