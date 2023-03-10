Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 9.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.48. 1,697,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,439,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

