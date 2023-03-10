Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $23,880.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $23,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Down 3.4 %

PEGA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 261,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.