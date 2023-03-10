PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

PDD stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

