Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 115.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Paysafe stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 885,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

