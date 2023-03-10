PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $475.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 475 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 480.23 ($5.77), with a volume of 103372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($5.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.49) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £348.46 million, a P/E ratio of 889.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 502.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at PayPoint

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 24 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of £535.76 ($644.25) per share, with a total value of £12,858.24 ($15,462.05). In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £535.76 ($644.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,858.24 ($15,462.05). Also, insider Alan Dale bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,360 ($24,482.92). Insiders purchased a total of 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About PayPoint

(Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.