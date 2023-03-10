Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 32,689 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Down 2.1 %

Paylocity stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

