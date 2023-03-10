Paul Tyler Acquires 163,059 Shares of Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Rating) insider Paul Tyler acquired 163,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$99,955.17 ($67,084.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Superloop Limited engages in the provision of design, construction, and operation connectivity services. It operates through Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments. The Consumer segment offers fixed broadband, mobile, voice over IP (VOIP) services, and in-home cyber security services to Australian homes and residential customers.

