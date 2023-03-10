Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI opened at C$12.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.