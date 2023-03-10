Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
