Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $363.25.

PH opened at $350.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.84. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

