Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $19.94 on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
