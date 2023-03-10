Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Up 4.3%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). 10,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 57,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Parity Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.95. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Parity Group Company Profile

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

