Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PARR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 504,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $29.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

