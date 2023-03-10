PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 222,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PainReform Trading Down 1.7 %

PRFX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,636. PainReform has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Get PainReform alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.