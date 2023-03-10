Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.58. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 4,453 shares changing hands.

Pacific Green Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

