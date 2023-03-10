OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.92

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.92 and traded as high as $57.99. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $656.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

