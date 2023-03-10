OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Sells $179,413.23 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $179,413.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,938.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.11 and a beta of 0.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About OrthoPediatrics

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

