Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 11,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 154,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Trading of Orla Mining
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
