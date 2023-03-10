Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 11,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 154,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

