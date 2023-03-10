Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

ONL opened at $7.50 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

