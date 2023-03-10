Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 3.8 %
ORC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 779,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,050. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
