Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 3.8 %

ORC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 779,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,050. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.