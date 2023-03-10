Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $56.47 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Orchid has a total market cap of $56.47 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00223801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,011.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08543977 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,399,819.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

