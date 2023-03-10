Orbler 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $724,029.44 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $865.87 million and approximately $724,029.44 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00021357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00428988 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,767.93 or 0.28991596 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

