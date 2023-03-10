Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.75 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Oracle by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

